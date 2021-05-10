Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Cut by Capital One Financial

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $498.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Berry by 66.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

