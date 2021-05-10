Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

GTHX opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

