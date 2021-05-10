Brokers Set Expectations for Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $82.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

