Piper Sandler Weighs in on Clovis Oncology’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Clovis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

