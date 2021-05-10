CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.94.

CTMX opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

