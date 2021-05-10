Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECIFY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

