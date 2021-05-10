Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.77.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Isoray during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

