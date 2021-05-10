Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of LAC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 387.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $582,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 160.5% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

