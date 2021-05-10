Zacks Investment Research Lowers Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Get Isoray alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Isoray presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.77.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Isoray by 179.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 899,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Isoray by 38.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 236,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Isoray by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.