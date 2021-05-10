Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.03.

LAC stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,789,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

