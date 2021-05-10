National Bankshares Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$32.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.33%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

