Scotiabank Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$73.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.86.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$71.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.50. The firm has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.80%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.