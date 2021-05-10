Evercore Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$31.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by Evercore from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.79.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.03.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

