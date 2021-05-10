Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$20.50 price objective on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.16.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.78 and a 52 week high of C$19.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

