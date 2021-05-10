International Game Technology (IGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:IGT opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.30.
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
