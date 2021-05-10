Acutus Medical (AFIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. On average, analysts expect Acutus Medical to post $-60 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

