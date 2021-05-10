DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

DHT has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

DHT opened at $5.89 on Monday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 179.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 103,293 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 104.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 217,245 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DHT by 11.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 311,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

