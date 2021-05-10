Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

