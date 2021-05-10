Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

