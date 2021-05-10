Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of FLS opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 306.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

