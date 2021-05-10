Brokers Set Expectations for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after buying an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,352,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.
