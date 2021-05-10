Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

