$57.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce sales of $57.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $228.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $230.05 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH opened at $43.89 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.