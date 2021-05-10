U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $237,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

