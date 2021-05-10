MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,758.06.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,481.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,529.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,596.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $746.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

