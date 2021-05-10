William Blair Weighs in on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Envista stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Envista has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $605,611.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,731.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Envista by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.