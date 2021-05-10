B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L.B. Foster in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

