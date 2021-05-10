Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$36.92 on Friday. Interfor has a one year low of C$7.93 and a one year high of C$37.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 4.2100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total transaction of C$267,756.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,054,511.61.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

