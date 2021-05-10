BMO Capital Markets Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.95.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.24. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.44.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

