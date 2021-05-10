Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$165.00 target price on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$198.42.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$179.58 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.30 billion and a PE ratio of 85.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.