National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GIL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.10.

GIL stock opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.93.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

