Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4,129.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

