Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €112.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Stratec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Stratec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Stratec stock opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Stratec has a one year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a one year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

