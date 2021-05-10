ShotSpotter (SSTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021

ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021 After-Hours guidance at EPS.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a P/E ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

