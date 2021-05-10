(STE.TO) (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect (STE.TO) to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

(STE.TO) (TSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$71.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.80 million.

