Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Shares of ABX opened at C$29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

