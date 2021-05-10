Brokers Issue Forecasts for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

KAR opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

