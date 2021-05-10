DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €18.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.92 ($19.90).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.14 and a 200 day moving average of €13.75. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

