Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €62.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FME stock opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.53. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.