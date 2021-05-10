HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €95.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.20 ($101.41).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €65.48 ($77.04) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a one year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.65 and its 200 day moving average is €61.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

