Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €238.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €246.52 ($290.02).

ETR:LIN opened at €246.40 ($289.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.11. Linde has a 1-year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1-year high of €247.80 ($291.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €237.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €216.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

