William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

LOCO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

LOCO stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $647.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.