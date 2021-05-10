Head to Head Review: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.85 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -63.00 Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.39 -$593.84 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kosmos Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential downside of 10.22%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35%

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.