Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

