BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.31. The company has a market cap of C$375.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.59.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

