Scotiabank Raises Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Thursday.

CUF.UN stock opened at C$10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.77 and a 1-year high of C$10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

