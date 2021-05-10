Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$51.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.36.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at C$48.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$97.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$35.80 and a 52 week high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.