ContextLogic (WISH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $725,104.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at $725,104.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

