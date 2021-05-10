TransAlta Renewables (RNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect TransAlta Renewables to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$13.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.66%.

RNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.78.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

