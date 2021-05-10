Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to “Hold”

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

